Pritzker to announce energy cost assistance for low-income families

Gov. Pritzker to announce Monday major community assistance programs for low-income families in Illinois.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker will announce Monday major community assistance programs for low-income families and home energy assistance to all Illinoisans.

The news conference will take place 11:15 a.m. at Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity, Inc., located at 711 W. McBean Street in Peoria.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), managed in Illinois by the state Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity's Office of Community Assistance, offers energy cost assistance to low-income families. The federally funded program can help with costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization and energy-related minor home repairs.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) is available for LIHEAP-eligible households who are customers of Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas or Peoples Gas/North Shore Gas. Under the plan, households pay a percentage of their income, receive a monthly benefit towards utility bills and arrearage reductions for every one-time payment made.