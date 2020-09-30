Pritzker holds press conference on COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in the state Wednesday.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) discussed the department's guidance for celebrating Halloween while limiting spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations include:

Placing individually wrapped candy on a table for kids to pick up

Carry hand sanitizer and use often

Remember that costume masks do not provide sufficient protection

Haunted houses are also not allowed under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.