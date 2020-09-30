Pritzker holds press conference on COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) discussed the department's guidance for celebrating Halloween while limiting spread of the coronavirus.
The recommendations include:
- Placing individually wrapped candy on a table for kids to pick up
- Carry hand sanitizer and use often
- Remember that costume masks do not provide sufficient protection
Haunted houses are also not allowed under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
