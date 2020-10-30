With days left until Election Day, the President is making a campaign stop in Dubuque, Iowa.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — President Donald Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in Dubuque on Sunday, November 1, just two days before the 2020 General Election.

The President is scheduled to deliver remarks at his "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Dubuque Regional Airport at 1 p.m.

This rally is on a swing of visits the president is making in several states during the final days before going head to head with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3. On the campaign trail, Vice President Mike Pence visited Des Moines on Thursday to stump for re-election.

According to his schedule, President Trump will be in Michigan for an address at 11 a.m. before coming to Dubuque, Iowa. Afterward, he will rally in North Carolina at 5:30 p.m., in Georgia at 8:30 p.m. and in Florida at 11:30 p.m.

President Trump is rallying in Pennsylvania on Saturday and again on Monday, along with North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan.