Panel OKs sending ballot request forms to all Iowa voters

The Iowa Secretary is working on a plan to get absentee ballots in the hands of all Iowa voters for the 2020 general election.
A legislative panel has approved a plan by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to send absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters as he did before the June primary to help voters concerned about going to polls in person amid a coronavirus pandemic. 

In a proposed emergency election directive, Pate sought Friday to use federal funds to mail absentee ballot requests to active registered voters for the Nov. 3 election. 

Pate says a public health disaster persists. He says he's consulted with all 99 county auditors and some say they cannot send absentee ballot request forms to voters.