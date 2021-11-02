Here's who was elected to serve on the North Scott Board of Directors

Two board members were re-elected, along with a third new member on November 2nd.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Voters within the North Scott School District voted in one new member onto the North Scott Board of Directors and re-elected two incumbent members.

Incumbents Tracy Lindaman and Mark Pratt will continue to serve on the board. Newcomer Frank Wood was also selected by voters. They received 28%, 14% and 19% of the vote, respectively.

Wilmott was the third incumbent on the ballot, but was defeated by all his challengers, earning 13% of the vote. Nick Hansel, Stephanie Eckhardt, and Wood were not previously on the board.

Hansel, who was making his fourth run for the school board, was previously under fire for remarks he made during a campaign speech, while trying to describe his ideal of leaving politics out of the school system. He also earned 13% of the vote.

The goal of the Board of Directors is to support the efforts of teachers and staff within the district. The board meets twice monthly on the second and fourth Mondays at 6:30 p.m.