New Illinois law prevents hair discrimination in schools

Named after a four year old boy in Chicago, Jett Hawkins Law went into effect at the start of the year. The law prevents schools from creating hairstyle-based dress code requirements.

Hawkins was flagged for a dress code violation after arriving to school with braids. Now, the law prohibits discriminating against protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists.

"The hairstyles that get targeted would be locks -- more so for men -- and braids for women," cosmetologist and hair stylist at Jean's Platinum Stylez Beauty, Shetigre Troupe said.

Throughout her ten years of being a cosmetologist, Troupe has witnessed the acceptance towards ethnic hairstyles evolve.

"When I was in school, you know, wearing our hair was different from who we went to school with. But now the kids are able to go to school and wear ponytails and braids and not get picked on as much as when I was coming up," said Troupe.

Jett Hawkins Law currently states "...The Public Act prohibits discriminating against hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture.."

School districts that decide to ignore the law can risk losing recognition status from the Illinois State Board of Education.