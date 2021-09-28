National Voter Registration Day: Where to sign up in Iowa and Illinois

Tuesday, September 28 marks National Voter Registration Day; here's what you need to know.

Tuesday, September 28 marks National Voter Registration Day, and local officials urge the public to make sure they're signed up to vote.

Officials from Scott and Rock Island Counties, which have about 130,000 and 90,000 registered voters respectively, are pushing the public to stay up to date with their registration.

The day, observed every 4th Tuesday in September, is part of a national effort to keep strong voter turnout through community awareness.

Here's where you can register: