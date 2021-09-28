National Voter Registration Day: Where to sign up in Iowa and Illinois

Tuesday, September 28 marks National Voter Registration Day, and local officials urge the public to make sure they're signed up to vote.
Officials from Scott and Rock Island Counties, which have about 130,000 and 90,000 registered voters respectively, are pushing the public to stay up to date with their registration.
The day, observed every 4th Tuesday in September, is part of a national effort to keep strong voter turnout through community awareness.
Here's where you can register:
- Illinois
- Online registration can be done at the Illinois Online Voter Registration Application Website
- In Rock Island County, in-person voter registration is available at the Rock Island County Clerk's Office and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. until 4:30 p.m. The NAACP local chapter has setup up booths to assist the public.
- Iowa
- Online registration can be found at the Voter Registration page on the Iowa Secretary of State website.
- In Scott County, in-person registration is available at the Scott County Auditor's Office.
