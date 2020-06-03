Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to combat coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure on Friday, March 6 to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The legislation provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

The money pays for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion.