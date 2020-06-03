x
Trump set to sign $8.3 billion bill to combat coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure on Friday, March 6 to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure on Friday, March 6 to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. 

The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat. 

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion. 

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days prior.

