Reactions to the Supreme Court ruling against student debt relief

Illinois and Iowa politicians released statements sharing their opinions on the SCOTUS ruling.

MOLINE, Ill. — In the wake of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision against allowing Biden's student debt relief plan, state and local politicians have made their opinions known.

The conservative majority ruled that the Biden administration "overstepped its authority," saying Congress had to endorse a program of that scale.

Biden has since announced a new plan that would remove the immediate threat of default if people fall behind on payments in the next year.

Illinois

“In the wake of the hardship experienced by debt-strapped Americans recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has denied them relief.

40% of Americans with student loans do not have a college diploma. These are hard-working families just trying to get by, who hoped to further their education and instead found themselves often saddled with insurmountable debt.

With this latest decision, the court — stacked with some of the most elite college degrees on earth — told millions of low- and middle-income people that higher education should return to being predominantly the province of the wealthiest Americans.

Government exists to solve problems, not compound them. In Illinois, we have increased student assistance by 75% in just the last four years, making it possible for more people to afford college, including allowing people to attend community college free. With these actions we are helping people avoid taking out student loans in the first place.

As we celebrate America's 247th birthday this weekend, let us remember that education is about lifting up every American so our nation and all her people, rich or poor, can thrive.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court hurts the tens of millions of Americans who are plagued by student loan debt in pursuit of a quality education, particularly low-and middle-income borrowers and communities of color. Working families are buried in so much student debt that they can’t afford to buy a home, start a business, save for emergencies, or fully participate in the economy.

Nearly ninety percent of the relief dollars in the President’s plan would go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. The majority of these debts are held by families who have zero net worth. These borrowers did what they were told is right. They attended college, took out loans, and hoped that their hard work would pay off. Instead, too many borrowers are saddled with unaffordable debts. How will this decision impact their lives?

We had a real opportunity to help these student borrowers reduce their debt and get their lives back on track—an outcome that would have been great for them and this nation. Unfortunately, as Justice Kagan noted in her dissent, ‘[i]n every respect, the Court today exceed[ed] its proper, limited role in our Nation’s governance’ by striking down this program. I’m sorely disappointed that this Supreme Court coldly severed this lifeline that the Biden Administration rightfully and lawfully had offered hard-working Americans.”

Iowa

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms what Iowans have believed this entire time: the hard-working men and women of this country should not bear the burden of paying off others’ loans. This plan belittles Iowans who paid their own debt or chose not to pursue a traditional four-year degree. It’s encouraging to see the Supreme Court rein in President Biden’s executive overreach and bring common sense back to the forefront.”

“We took President Biden to Court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won. Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill. Americans who work hard to pay off their loans or decide not to go to college so they can start a family, join the military, or go straight into the workforce after school shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s loans. Here in Iowa, we’re going to keep fighting to hold Biden accountable under the laws and Constitution and defend Iowa taxpayers every day!”

“The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal. His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation, and added to our skyrocketing debt. Today’s decision is a win for our economy and hardworking Iowans. I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future.”

“Iowans in each of the sixteen counties I visited this week told me they’re hurting from two years of record-high inflation — the last thing they needed was a half-trillion dollar check to pay off the Biden administration’s student loan transfer. The reality of that plan is not only fiscally insane, it’s unconstitutional.

I’ve been pushing for solutions to student debt since long before President Biden cooked up his student loan scheme. My colleagues and I have a reasonable proposal that gives every student and borrower improved financial options. There’s nothing controversial about it, and there’s no reason the Senate should wait to vote on our legislative package when we return to Washington.

Opportunity and personal responsibility are hallmarks of the American life. We should encourage those principles in future generations by better preparing students as they pursue an education and a career. I hope the Senate can move forward in a productive fashion and help our young people achieve a better future at a reasonable cost."

“You cannot cancel student debt, you can only transfer it. President Biden's $400 billion student loan "cancelation" scheme would have cost each Iowa taxpayer $3,730. Not only is it wrong to force taxpayers who already paid off their loans or didn't go to college to foot the bill for someone else's student debt, the Supreme Court has affirmed it is illegal and unconstitutional. Rather than shifting college debt onto hardworking Americans and perpetuating a cycle of massive debt for college graduates, we should focus on encouraging trade and apprenticeship programs and making higher education more affordable."