Reactions come in from Quad Cities politicians after government shutdown is avoided

A government shutdown was stopped with a temporary funding bill. Here's how Quad Cities reps reacted.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal government shutdown was narrowly avoided Saturday night when President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to fund the government for 45 days.

State senators and representatives for the area around the Quad Cities shared how they voted and their opinions on the shutdown.

Illinois

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

“Extreme MAGA House Republicans failed. The right-wing policies that they have been pushing for weeks were removed from the short-term government funding bill and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans and service men and women will not be forced to work without pay come Monday.

And while today’s particular bill did not include additional funding to Ukraine, I want the brave Ukrainians who continue to push back against Putin to know that the United States still stands, and will continue to stand with you—and we will find additional ways in the future to continue our commitment to you.

Now, Congress must roll up its sleeves and complete the government funding process before November 17.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

“I’m relieved that at the last second today, after weeks of refusing to negotiate a compromise that could keep our government open, House Republicans finally allowed a vote on a bipartisan proposal that is free of any extreme MAGA poison pills—which Congress has now passed—to avert a shutdown that would have hurt working families, while also preserving funding for border security and doubling critical disaster relief from $8 billion to $16 billion. While I’m disappointed that House Republicans retreated from efforts to lend aid to our partner in Ukraine in tonight’s funding deal, I’m glad Leader Schumer and Senator McConnell agreed the Senate will keep working to advance additional economic and security aid to Ukraine before the end of the year. This continued support will be critical to help Ukrainians as they fight for freedom, sovereignty and democratic values against Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked war of choice. Make no mistake: standing up to Russian aggression and upholding the rule of law are important for our national security, and I will do everything in my power to ensure uninterrupted aid to Ukraine so they can defeat Putin’s authoritarian regime and win this war.”

Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL)

“I voted today to keep the government open, giving Congress 45 more days to find a bipartisan solution to fund the government.

I also worked to remove a clause that would have increased pay for members of Congress. A government shutdown would have been terrible for working families in Central and Northwestern Illinois. I am glad that commonsense prevailed and the extreme agenda that would have hurt our economy was defeated. As we move forward, I will continue to work will my colleagues, Democrats and Republicans, to support our middle-class families in Illinois.”

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter: "I opposed the Continuing Resolution today that only furthers DC’s out of control spending addiction and fails to address the crisis at our southern border. Families in #IL16 must meet a budget and it’s past time DC do the same. With over $33 Trillion in debt, Congress needs to change the way it spends or we will threaten the economic future of our kids and grandkids."

Iowa

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter: "Thankful govt didn’t shutdown Unfortunately shutdowns & short term continuing resolutions fail to address the fiscal insanity we are experiencing Dems need to get serious about addressing our fiscal future let’s work in a bipartisan way to make real fiscal reforms"

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter: "I just voted to keep the government up and running to serve Iowans and pay our servicemembers.

There’s no excuse for Congress consistently failing to pass spending bills on time. I’ll continue holding Washington accountable to cut the pork and do its job."

“Shutting down the government should be a last resort. My priority has always been to protect and represent my constituents to the best of my ability and I cannot justify shutting down our entire government over obscure policy decisions.

That’s why I was proud to vote in favor of the Continuing Appropriations Act on the House Floor, which funds to keep the government open while fully funding our military and veterans. Additionally, this legislation gives us more time to broker our final funding bills with the Senate.

Government shutdowns have real consequences on American lives. My dad was an enlisted Master Sergeant in the Air Force, my mom had a GED, they both worked. My dad often worked extra jobs on the weekend. I grew up watching my dad at the kitchen table, calculate how long it would take to mail a bill so it would get there on time after his one single paycheck a month came in. A lapse in pay for our military families and veterans means going without food. These are real people that would have been affected by the political games both sides in Washington were playing.

I am glad that we came together and reached an agreement to fund the government and I will continue to work to pass legislation that strengthens our military and our border.”

“I supported today’s short-term measure to keep the government open while the House continues to pass single-subject appropriations bills. DC is so beyond broken, and it’s the American people who feel the pain from the brinksmanship – not politicians. I will continue working around the clock to keep our government open, bring conservative, fiscally responsible spending bills across the finish line, and work to make this place run better for taxpayers.”