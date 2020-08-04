Linda Tripp, who played integral role in Clinton impeachment, has died, reports say

Linda Tripp's recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky played a key role in the investigation of former President Bill Clinton and his subsequent impeachment.

WASHINGTON — Linda Tripp, the former civil servant at the Pentagon who recorded tapes of Monica Lewinsky during Bill Clinton's scandal involving Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 70, the Washington Post reports.

Tripp, who played a key role in the events that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, was reportedly diagnosed with a serious condition that had left her gravely ill recently.

It was Tripp's conversations with ex-White House intern Monica Lewinsky which led to the deposition of former President Clinton and his subsequent impeachment in the House and acquittal in the Senate.

On Wednesday, Lewinsky expressed concern for Tripp on Twitter writing, "no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family."

As The Daily Beast and the New York Post report, Tripp's daughter, Allison Tripp Foley wrote on Facebook saying, "My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache." Her daughter went on to write, "Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime."

The New York Post reported that Tripp's son-in-law, Thomas Foley, confirmed that Linda Tripp had passed. He said her death was unrelated to coronavirus.