Sen. Ernst shares why she voted 'no' on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

Ernst said her decision came down to judicial philosophy.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst voted against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the United States Supreme Court and explained that decision this week at a stop in Urbandale while on her 99-county tour.

Ernst claimed it came down to Brown Jackson not being able to explain her judicial philosophy.

"She instead stated she doesn't have a philosophy. She has a methodology. Well, I could have a methodology too, but that doesn't qualify me for the Supreme Court," Ernst said.

Brown Jackson had a closed-door meeting with Ernst before her confirmation vote. She met with nearly all U.S. senators in one-on-one settings.

During their meeting, Ernst said Brown Jackson was not able to give a number of answers to the Iowa senator's questions. Ernst also claimed the U.S. Court of Appeals judge could not explain how she arrived at certain decisions.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota and a member of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, also asked Brown Jackson to characterize her judicial philosophy.

Brown Jackson, in a written response, said:

"My judicial philosophy is to approach all cases with professional integrity, meaning strict adherence to the rule of law, keeping an open mind, and deciding each issue in a transparent, straightforward manner, without bias or any preconceived notion of how the matter is going to turn out."

Iowa's senior senator, Chuck Grassley, also voted no on Brown Jackson's confirmation.