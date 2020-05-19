Meet Moline's new interim city administrator, Martin Vanags

The City of Moline has announced a new interim city administrator to join their staff.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline has announced a new interim city administrator to join their staff.

Martin Vanags is expected to begin his role on Wednesday, May 27, according to a statement from the city clerk.

Vanags has spent 30 years in city management and public administration, said the statement. His most recent position was serving as President and CEO of Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership in Saratoga, New York.

He is from Rockford, Illinois and has also served in administrative positions in Crystal Lake and Deerfield.

Moline's most recent city administrator, Lisa Kotter, resigned in September of 2019, within about six months of her start date. Since then JD Schulte has been serving as the city's interim city administrator.