McConnell's office issues response to criticism over Black American voters statement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

He made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday when asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights.

The comment implied that Black voters are somehow not American and underscored the concerns of voting rights advocates that Republicans are seeking to disenfranchise Black voters.

McConnell's supporters call it an unfair attack, saying he simply left out a word and meant to say Black people vote at similar rates to “all” Americans.

His comments drew criticism from Black Kentuckians including Senate candidate Charles Booker and Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur, who responded to the senator's statement on Twitter.

"Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks," Booker said.

McConnell's office provided the following statement as a response: "I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African-Americans."

