Mariannette Miller-Meeks could move to get back into first congressional district

Miller-Meeks could move into the new first congressional district and seek to represent it instead though. There is no incumbent in that newly redrawn district, covering the Iowa Quad Cities.

“Iowa’s reapportionment process is nonpartisan and serves the best interests of the people of our state," Miller-Meeks said Friday, October 29th. "The Legislative Service Bureau staff members and our state lawmakers are to be commended for their hard work and commitment to a fair process. The new congressional boundaries have placed Congresswoman Axne and me in the same district. I have indicated that I will be a candidate for re-election. I will be evaluating the new districts to determine my next step, which I will be announcing shortly.”