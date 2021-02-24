x
Madigan's successor resigns amid 'questionable conduct'

The hand-picked successor to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday under pressure from his sponsors.
Credit: AP
In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, Edward Guerra Kodatt walks with his significant other into a committee hearing on the Southwest Side, in Chicago, to decide who will take over for former Illinois' Speaker of the House Mike Madigan as the representative in the state's 22nd District, a position held by Madigan since 1971. Kodatt, the hand-picked successor Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The hand-picked successor to former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct.”

Edward Guerra Kodatt submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning, just just three days after he was chosen.

In a joint statement, Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn, who share office space, said, “After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”

    

