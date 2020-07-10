x
Madigan probe delayed until after election; GOP objects

Republicans on the committee were accused of “wearing two hats” — one as impartial investigators into Madigan’s culpability another as candidates for the House.
Credit: AP
In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney's office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO — The Democratic chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed further hearings until after the election.

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside accused Republicans on the committee of “wearing two hats” — one as impartial investigators into Madigan’s culpability in a decade-long bribery scheme with ComEd and another as candidates for the House in tough re-election races to be decided Nov. 3. 

Welch said the committee will meet again on Nov. 5 — "without the backdrop of a political campaign.” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin accused Welch of stonewalling.

   

