Madigan probe delayed until after election; GOP objects

CHICAGO — The Democratic chairman of an Illinois House committee investigating misconduct by Speaker Michael Madigan has postponed further hearings until after the election.

Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside accused Republicans on the committee of “wearing two hats” — one as impartial investigators into Madigan’s culpability in a decade-long bribery scheme with ComEd and another as candidates for the House in tough re-election races to be decided Nov. 3.