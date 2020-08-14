Longtime Illinois state senator hit with federal tax charge

Illinois state Sen. Terry Link faces a federal charge of filing a false tax return. Link represents suburbs north of Chicago and first took office in 1997.

CHICAGO — Illinois state Sen. Terry Link faces a federal charge of filing a false tax return, according to a charging document filed Thursday.

Link, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, is the latest state legislator to face public corruption charges.

The document says Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.” Link represents suburbs north of Chicago and first took office in 1997.

He didn't immediately return a request for comment.