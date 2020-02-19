Local politicians react to Blago's release | 'He did everything he was accused of and more'

From acknowledging Blagojevich's guilt as well as his status as a father, current and former politicians have had complicated reactions to the news.

After being found guilty of several crimes in 2011, including seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama's former Senate seat and threatening to revoke funds from a children's hospital, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is now walking free.

In a clemency spree Tuesday President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14 year sentence along with various other incarcerated people throughout the country.

"He served eight years in jail, a long time," Trump said. "I watched his wife on telelvision. I don't know him very well, I've met him a couple times. He was, for a short while, on Apprentice years ago."

From acknowledging Blagojevich's guilt as well as his status as a father, current and former politicians have had complicated reactions to the news.

Mike Jacobs, a former Democratic Illinois state senator, originally led the call for Blagojevich's impeachment in 2009 and previously considered the disgraced governor as a friend.

He says he agrees with the president's decision to commute Blagojevich's sentence.

"I know his family and I know he has a daughter the same age as my son," Jacob's said. "From that perspective, I think it's great that he's gonna be reunited with his daughter who's now 22 years old."

Blagojevich said the release was a surprise talking to reporters Wednesday at his home in Chicago. The former governor has maintained his innocence.

"He did everything he was accused of and more," Jacobs said. "It looks like justice for the rich people, justice for people with power. I think that's a bit of a mistake."

Democratic Rock Island County Board Member Lynda Sargent agrees with Jacobs, feeling compassion for an incarcerated father, but feels other cases should also be considered for commutation or pardoning.

"The precedence it sets for our country, for politicians that have done something wrong... I don't want the idea to come across that you can get away with anything," Sargent said.

Drue Mielke, Chair of the Rock Island Republican Party siad there's still much to be done to drain the Illinois swamp.

He's unsure the president's commutations and pardons are eultimately helping resolve corruption in Illinois' and the nation's politics.

"He clearly was one of the poster childs [sic] for the Illinois swamp," Mielke said.

"I don't know what the end game is here. If it means that somehow this is gonna help Illinois get out of the corruption it's in... that's one thing. I wanna know what the good of this is and I don't know that yet."