Don't sweat over energy costs this summer. Illinois LIHEAP recipients getting extra $200 utility credit

All recipients of Illinois' utility cost assistance program, LIHEAP, will receive an extra $200 credit on their July energy bills.

CHICAGO — As the U.S. continues to see rising energy costs, the State of Illinois is offering a little extra help this summer to low-income families in the form of a one-time payment directly to their utility companies.

“Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is working tirelessly to ensure families can afford rising costs,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release announcing the additional payment. “Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides assistance with heat, gas and electricity bills to more than 250,000 Illinois households.

According to Pritzker's office, his administration invested $386 million into the program during its most recent year (Sept. 2021 through May 2022), and recipients received an average of $1,025 per household.

Each LIHEAP recipient will now be eligible to receive a $200 summer supplemental payment. No further action is required from recipients to access the payment. It will be paid directly to utility companies and show up as a LIHEAP credit on July energy bills.