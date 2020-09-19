Libertarian Senate candidate Rick Stewart meets supporters outside Figge Museum

Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart is making his case for the US Senate with local voters.

Stewart is running for a seat in the US Senate against Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield. Stewart talked one-on-one with supporters outside the Figge Museum this afternoon.

He's hosting a strategy event with supporters this evening. Stewart says meeting and connecting with voters is the most important part of his campaign.

"Getting out there and talking to actual voters, that haven't been filtered or screened, they're real people who have real opinions, and they really think about something that's important to them. What's important to me is to find out what's important to them, because that's what counts."- Rick Stewart