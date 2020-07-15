x
Latino groups sue to stop Iowa absentee ballot procedure law

The groups say that the law prohibiting county officials from using voter registration information to fill out absentee ballot requests is unconstitutional.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Two Latino advocacy groups sued the state of Iowa Tuesday over a law that prohibits county election officials from using information readily available in the voter registration database to fill in any information missing from a voter’s absentee ballot request. 

The law approved by Republican lawmakers in the final hours of the legislative session last month requires county election officials to contact the voter directly by phone, email or mail to confirm any missing information. Supporters say it's a voter fraud protection measure. 

The League of United Latin American Citizens and Majority Forward say in their lawsuit that it's unconstitutional.