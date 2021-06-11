x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Politics

Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the administration, saying the new maps have the opposite effect of Pritzker's diversity promise.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2021 file photo, Illinois State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, speaks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The group is suing Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Senate President Don Harmon and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

A Latino civil rights organization says in a new federal lawsuit that Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts. 

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing top Democrats and state election officials on behalf of five Latino residents of Illinois. 

They want to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. 

The lawsuit says the new maps could result in Latinos and other minority groups not being accurately represented in the Illinois General Assembly.

 Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new boundaries into law last week, saying they protect voting rights of diverse communities.