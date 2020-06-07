Kavanaugh denies request from Illinois Republicans to block rule barring gatherings of more than 50 people

The Republicans had filed an emergency petition asking the court to rule before 6 p.m., ET on Saturday.

According to the brief from Illinois Republicans filed with the court: "Though fighting COVID-19 is doubtless a compelling state interest, the Governor's policy fails narrow tailoring because it treats similarly situated speakers differently. The First and Fourteenth Amendments both guarantee equal treatment of similar speakers. Government may no more favor one particular speaker or category of speech than it may target one for disfavor. "