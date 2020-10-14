Kamala Harris plans campaign visit in Ohio this weekend

The Democratic nominee for vice president and U.S. Senator is scheduled to be in Cleveland on Saturday.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Additional details about her visit have not been released.

Harris was originally scheduled to be in Cleveland on Oct. 16 but her travel and in-person events were suspended after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign told reporters earlier this month that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.