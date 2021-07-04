Just one vote's the difference between who's winning the mayoral race in Rock Falls

Alderman Rodney Kleckler led incumbent Rock Falls Mayor Bill Wescott by just one vote.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — You cannot get it any closer than the results of the mayoral election in Rock Falls Tuesday night, April 6th.

Rock Falls Mayor Bill Wescott was looking for a third term as Mayor going into Tuesday, but he's apparently lost by just one to alderman Rodney Kleckler. Wednesday morning, April 7th, Kleckler had 404 votes, leading with 50.06%. Wescott had 403 votes with 49.94%.

The vote still needs to be certified, and there could be a recount.