x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

politics

Judge halts Iowa's new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

The abortion bill signed by Governor Reynolds on Monday has already been challenged in court.
Credit: AP
File-This June 18, 2020, file photo shows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updating the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds on Monday, June 29, 2020, signed into law a bill that requires women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion, trying again to institute a restriction similar to one struck down two years ago by the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)

An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law. 

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill on Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional. 

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit last week challenging the law claiming that it violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018. 

RELATED: Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge