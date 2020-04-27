Judge eases ballot requirements for 3rd party candidates

Illinois's stay-at-home order has made it harder for third-party candidates to compete, and one judge did something about it.

CHICAGO (Chicago Sun-Times) — A judge has relaxed signature requirements for third-party candidates after a lawsuit claimed Illinois’ stay-at-home order impeded the petition process needed to get on the November ballot.

The Green and Libertarian parties sued earlier this month in federal court. Under Illinois’ election rules, candidates not from established parties have to collect signatures from March 24 until June 22 for the general election. They also need more required signatures.