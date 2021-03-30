Iowa Secretary of State asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to dismiss Rita Hart's challenge

Monday, March 29th, Hart filed another briefing before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee. They're currently investigating her claim that legal votes went uncounted in the race for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Hart lost the race to opponent and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes. Hart says 22 uncounted votes would have pushed her over the edge.

Iowa Secretary of State and Republican Paul Pate's also weighing in on the situation more. Monday, he wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and asked her to dismiss Hart's challenge. Secretary Pate says every step of Iowa's election process was bipartisan, and that Miller-Meeks fairly won the 2020 congressional race. He says the House should not decide on the matter, saying quote "Iowans should have the final say in all Iowa elections, not Washington D.C. politicians."