Iowa redistricting: Special session set for Oct. 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — A special legislative session to approve redrawn legislative and congressional district maps is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation Tuesday convening the special session to take up redistricting.

The Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Susan Christensen signed an order giving lawmakers extra time to complete their task. The once-a-decade process was complicated this year by a delay in releasing U.S. Census Bureau data blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Iowa law, the General Assembly must complete the redistricting process by Sept. 1, and the governor must sign the law and enact it by Sept. 15.

Christensen's order will allow the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to submit maps to the Legislature, as outlined in the Iowa Constitution, even though the maps will be completed after the legally mandated deadline.