Plan proposes big changes in Iowa's congressional districts

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency released proposed Iowa redistricting maps Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Under proposed redistricting maps released Thursday by a nonpartisan agency, Iowa’s four congressional districts would include two that lean heavily toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats and one that both parties would have a chance at winning.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

Public hearings on the legislative maps are set for Sept. 20-23. The Legislature then is scheduled to meet in a special session beginning Oct. 5 to consider the first proposal. Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, Sept. 14 signed a proclamation convening the special section on redistricting.