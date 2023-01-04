Quad Citizen Roby Smith takes over as Iowa treasurer

Smith is the first Quad City lawmaker to hold a high statewide office in more than 50 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Quad Cities are represented at the highest Iowa State levels for the first time in decades as Roby Smith takes the office of Treasurer.

The Davenport Republican defeated 40-year incumbent Mike Fitzgerald in the 2022 elections, unseating the nation's longest-serving state Treasurer.

When Smith enters the new legislative session on Monday, Jan. 9, he will be the first Quad Citizen to serve in a high statewide office in over 50 years.

The office of the Treasurer is responsible for maintaining state investments and pension funds and serves as an elected banker.

Smith had previously served as the state senator for Iowa's 47th District since 2011.

More From News 8