Iowa governor requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for spring flooding

The request is for damages that occurred during spring flooding from April 24 through May 13.
Credit: Getty Images
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has sent a letter to President Biden requesting a disaster declaration for seven counties. The request is for damages that occurred during spring flooding from April 24 through May 13, according to a press release

The following counties were included in the request to receive funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Public Assistance Program:

  • Allamakee
  • Clayton
  • Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Jackson
  • Lee
  • Scott

It was estimated that the flooding caused over $6 million in damages after a joint federal, state and local damage assessment. These damages could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program. 

Funds from the program are used to rebuild damaged infrastructure like roads and bridges, along with covering the costs of emergency work during severe weather. 

The entire letter can be found here

