Iowa lawmakers introduce bill that could lead to gay marriage ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have introduced a bill that would change the definition of marriage in the Iowa Constitution and threaten to strip away gay marriage in the state.

House Joint Resolution 8, filed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, seeks to define marriage in the Iowa Constitution as "the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female."

The resolution's language is worded to remove gay and transgender Iowans from the definition, effectively undoing the 2009 ruling that made Iowa the third state in the nation to allow gay marriage and clashing with the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that requires states to recognize and allow same-sex marriages.

If passed through committee before a tight funnel week deadline of Friday, March 3, the bill would have to be adopted by the Iowa House, Senate and Gov. Reynolds, passed in the next general assembly in 2025 or 2026 and then be ratified by a majority of the electorate.

Two of the bill's sponsors are Quad City Area Republican representatives — District 81 Rep. Laura Stoltenberg and District 96 Rep. Mark Cisneros.