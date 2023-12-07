Statutes in Iowa's newly passed abortion law unclear, Drake law professor says

Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to sign Iowa's latest abortion ban into law on Friday, but it has already received a legal challenge.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to sign newly passed legislation that prohibits almost all abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy on Friday. It comes after lawmakers approved the new bill during a marathon special session Tuesday night.

The legislation bans abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. It's almost identical to a law passed in Iowa in 2018.

But the 2018 law was struck down, so how is this one any different? A law professor at Drake University said this new legislation passage sets the law up for a better procedural position with the courts.

In 2019, a district court found the 2018 law unconstitutional based on rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa's Supreme Court that had affirmed a woman's fundamental constitutional right to abortion. Reynolds did not appeal this decision.

However, after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, the governor sought to reinstate the 2018 law. When the state's Supreme Court deadlocked in June of this year without ruling on the merits of an abortion ban, it left the law permanently blocked.

"The opinion about a month ago was largely about whether you could reopen that injunction when you didn't appeal in the first place," Sally Frank, a law professor at Drake University, said. "When the Supreme Court split and the lower court (decision) was you can't reopen it, then they just wanted to pass it again. Because then it won't be stayed and they think it will put it in a better procedural posture for the courts."

One difference between this law and the 2018 one is the speed in which it takes effect. In 2018, the legislation was passed in May but didn't go into effect until July, giving the Iowa Board of Medicine time to outline rules for how it would be enforced. This time, the legislation goes into effect as soon as Reynolds signs it.

That immediacy doesn't give the Iowa Board of Medicine the ability to decide on those rules, Frank said.

"There are no rules or regulations or explanations as to what it is," she said. "It clearly says that women will not be prosecuted and not have civil penalties, doesn't say anything about doctors."

This makes some of the medical exemptions in the law unclear also, she said. As the legislation is written, there are limited circumstances that would allow for abortion after cardiac activity is detected, such as:

rape, if reported to law enforcement or a health provider within 45 days

incest, if reported within 145 days

the fetus has a fetal abnormality "incompatible with life"

if the pregnancy is endangering the life of the pregnant woman

"If there's an exception for the life of the woman in a medical emergency, does that mean that you think she could die within a week if it's not done?" Frank said. "Or does that mean she could die within less than an hour if it's not done? We've seen women who were hemorrhaging who were told, 'Well, you almost have to bleed out before we can treat you.'"

A legal challenge has already been filed against the legislation.

The challenge, filed by the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic, requests that a district court temporarily put the soon-to-be law on hold as the courts assess its constitutionality. In a press conference Wednesday, the organizations said a hearing is set for Friday at 1:30 p.m. regarding the temporary injunction.

If challenges make it to the Iowa Supreme Court, Frank said the outcome will depend on what standard of review the court chooses to use.

"Does this regulation put too much of a burden on somebody who wants to have an abortion before viability? That's if the test is undue burden, it's obvious this law is out because a ban clearly puts a burden," she said. "If there is no constitutional right (to abortion), then rational basis in the test and essentially under rational basis, if anyone can come up with any reason that sounds rational for regulation, it will be upheld."