Early voting opens for Davenport city primary election

All Davenport voters can cast their vote at the Scott County Auditor's Office starting Sept. 20.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents who've made their decision for the Oct. 10 city primary election can cast their vote early at the Scott County Auditor's Office starting Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Early in-person voting will last until Monday, Oct. 9 at the auditor's office, located on the first floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street in Davenport. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voting will also be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The primary election will vote on the mayor of Davenport along with the aldermen of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Wards.