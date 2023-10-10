Early voting opens for Davenport city primary election

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents who've made their decision for the Oct. 10 city primary election can cast their vote early at the Scott County Auditor's Office starting Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Early in-person voting will last until Monday, Oct. 9 at the auditor's office, located on the first floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street in Davenport. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voting will also be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The primary election will vote on the mayor of Davenport along with the aldermen of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Wards.
For more information on where to vote and absentee ballot deadlines, check out News 8's guide on what to know before the election.