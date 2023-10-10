x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Politics

Early voting opens for Davenport city primary election

All Davenport voters can cast their vote at the Scott County Auditor's Office starting Sept. 20.
Credit: WQAD
YOUR VOICE YOUR VOTE

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents who've made their decision for the Oct. 10 city primary election can cast their vote early at the Scott County Auditor's Office starting Wednesday, Sept. 20.

 Early in-person voting will last until Monday, Oct. 9 at the auditor's office, located on the first floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street in Davenport. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voting will also be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The primary election will vote on the mayor of Davenport along with the aldermen of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Wards. 

For more information on where to vote and absentee ballot deadlines, check out News 8's guide on what to know before the election.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Iowa legislators encouraging residents' participation in National Voter Registration Day, Iowa caucuses

Before You Leave, Check This Out