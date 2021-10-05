Iowa Legislature meets Tuesday to vote on redistricting maps

Iowa lawmakers will return for a special session to vote on maps that redraw congressional and legislative districts Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The once-a-decade exercise rebalances the districts to coincide with population shifts, which in Iowa were generally away from rural areas to larger cities.

Gov. Kim Reynolds set the special session on redistricting back on Sept. 14. The Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Susan Christensen signed an order giving lawmakers extra time to complete their task after a delay in releasing U.S. Census Bureau data blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislature must consider maps released Sept. 16 by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. The LSA is responsible for following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among the congressional and legislative districts and to prevent political influence in the initial drafting of changes.

The Legislature may only accept or reject the first two sets of maps without amendment. A third set of maps may be amended. Given the Republican majority in the Legislature, the GOP would control that process.