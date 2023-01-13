Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18

The bill would prohibit students from affirming a gender identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of their parent.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.

Furthermore, teachers would be mandated to inform parents if students confided in them that they are wanting to identify differently. This bill has garnered split reactions, and LGBTQ activists are unhappy with the proposal.

"This feels like a step back and not a good step back," said Chase Davis, Executive Director of Clock, Inc.

On the other side, many feel the proposed legislation would give more authority to parents on health decisions with regard to their children.

"There are many decisions that we don't allow children to make for themselves because of development, and human sexuality is incredibly complex development," said Drew Zahn, Communications Director for The Family Leader.

Reverend Rich Hendricks, who has been an LGBTQ+ ally for many years in the Quad Cities, feels that education is the best way to limit exclusion.

"You know, our society is so afraid of anything that's different. And we need to have that be a lesson for us that we just need to learn more. If you're afraid of something, find out about it. It's a lot less scary. If we find out about it."