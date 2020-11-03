Iowa lawmakers change 'outdated law' and allow mobile barbershops in the state

Barbershops on wheels have gotten the green light to hit the streets across Iowa. A bill, SF155, was signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, March 10.

IOWA, USA — Barbershops on wheels have gotten the green light to hit the streets across Iowa. A bill, SF155, was signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, March 10.

William Burt, the owner of a mobile barbershop serving underprivileged Iowans joined lawmakers to push the bill forward.

"This means that I now have the chance to get to work and serve the people that have been underserved,” said William Burt. “I'm finally free! I would like to thank Gov. Reynolds, Americans for Prosperity, my community, the legislators and the state of Iowa for the opportunity to pursue my dreams."

Previously, barbershops could only operate in fixed locations.

Governor Reynolds said Burt's vision was a "great idea" and said the vote changed an "outdated law."

“William’s story is a testament to the power of redemption and how second chances can spark real change," said Governor Reynolds. "I want to thank William for spearheading this legislation, putting in the work to get this done, and being an incredible advocate for his community.”