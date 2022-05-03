Iowa, Illinois lawmakers voice support, concern about SCOTUS draft abortion opinion

Here's how Quad Cities’ congressional leaders have reacted to the Supreme Court draft opinion that revealed majority support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Supreme Court draft opinion leaked Monday night, May 2 in Politico suggested that earlier this year, a majority of Court justices had thrown support behind overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday, May 3 confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion that stated there is no constitutional right to abortion and individual states should have the power to regulate or ban the procedure.

Here's how the Quad Cities’ congressional leaders have reacted to the leak:

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) tweeted the following statement on Tuesday:

"If it is true that Roe v. Wade’s days are numbered, countless lives will be saved, but our fight to protect innocent life isn’t over. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and support expecting mothers."

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) released the following statement Tuesday on her website.

"The leak of a pending United States Supreme Court decision is a betrayal of our democratic institutions and an attempt to undermine our Federal Judciart System that must be investigated immediately. The integrity of the Supreme Court and its longstanding independence must be protected.

If the Supreme Court does in fact rule as the leaked draft suggests, it would be a long-overdue return to fidelity to the text of our Constitution and places this issue back at the hands of the states. As an elected official, I have always voted to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. Every life is precious and has value, and I am committed to continuing to fight for those who cannot stand up for themselves."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) voiced concern Tuesday on Twitter about the leak itself and approval of Justice Roberts' order for an investigation into the breach of security.

"The leak was a monumental breach of trust w/in our judicial system,” his tweet reads in part.

Chief Justice Roberts is right 2investigate unprecedented SCOTUS leak The investigation should be done quickly &thoroughly The leak was a monumental breach of trust w/in our judicial system The independent judiciary must remain free from political intimidation & outside influence — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 3, 2022

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) tweeted the following statement on Tuesday:

"In America, we don't allow the government to come into our home and force a decision on us and our family. Yet that's exactly what this draft opinion prepares to do. Personal medical decisions should be made between a patient and her doctor, not by the U.S. Supreme Court. If the Court formally adopts the leaked draft opinion, it would represent a radical departure from longstanding protections of personal freedom and bodily autonomy."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) tweeted the following on Tuesday:

"If this draft opinion becomes reality, a small group far-right Justices would be stripping away protected constitutional rights that millions of American families —including my own — have relied on for 50 years and that 70% of Americans should be legal."

If this draft opinion becomes reality, a small group far-right Justices would be stripping away protected constitutional rights that millions of American families—including my own—have relied on for 50 years and that 70% of Americans believe should be legal.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/GO1VCoUorh — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 3, 2022

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) tweeted the following statement supporting one's right to choose Tuesday morning:

"Millions of Americans woke up to the realization that a constitutional right many have known their whole lives is on the verge of being extinguished. Regardless of the Court’s final decision, we must enshrine into law the right to make one's own reproductive health care choices."