Iowa health department spokeswoman questions being ousted

She says that her position had be repeatedly diminished until she was told to resign or be fired.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A longtime spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health has been ousted from her job, and she thinks it was because she aggressively shared information on the coronavirus outbreak and other issues with news organizations.

The Des Moines Register says Polly Carver-Kimm had been the department's lead media relations liaison for 12 years, until she was called in Wednesday morning and told to resign or be fired.