Iowa governor signs abortion law amid court challenge

The bill, now awaiting a judge's ruling, is very similar to one previously struck down by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill requiring women to wait 24 hours to get an abortion.

Reynolds signed the measure into law Monday as lawyers for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the state were wrapping up arguments before a state court judge who must now decide whether to immediately halt its enforcement.