Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

The move came after record turnout in the Iowa Primary due to a surge in absentee voting.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the secretary of state’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

The change signed into law Thursday followed a record turnout in this year’s primary election, largely because of a surge in absentee voting.

Senate Republicans pushed the measure through the legislature barely a week after a huge primary turnout, as Secretary of State Paul Pate sent ballot requests to all voters because of concerns in-person voting could be dangerous during the coronavirus pandemic.