IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

Iowa confirmed 377 new cases for a total of 13,289 Iowans who have tested positive with the coronavirus. An additional 20 people have died from the virus meaning it is confirmed 309 Iowans have died from COVID-19.