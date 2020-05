Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

There were 539 new positive cases meaning it's been confirmed that 12,912 Iowans have been infected by the coronavirus.