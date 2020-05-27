Iowa governor: Virus moving toward west of the state

Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily press conference Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the state.

The day before more restrictions are rolled back in Iowa, Reynolds discussed coronavirus testing and contact tracing across the state.

When asked when test iowa will reach a threshold of 3,000 tests per day, the governor said the state is nearly there.

"We've had over 88,000 Iowans that have been tested in the month of May," Reynolds said. "As we continue to build out the testing options as well as continuing our process improvement... we're actually there."

The governor said the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are trending toward the western side of the state. Reynolds also said 150 National Guard soldiers are assisting with contact tracing to determine those a sick person may have come into contact with.

Contact tracing, the governor said, occurs every time there is a positive test.