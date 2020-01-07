x
Iowa governor signs bill limiting use of voter database

The law would make it harder and more time-consuming for county election officials to correct missing or incorrect voter information
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that will deny county officials the ability to use a voter database to confirm missing or incorrect information on absentee ballot requests. 

The measure was part of a massive budget bill. Reynolds had the option of using the line-item veto but she did not. 

She signed the bill Tuesday, allowing the measure to become law. It requires county election officials to call, email or mail a letter to voters who make a mistake or leave information off an absentee ballot request form.  

County election officials opposed it. Democrats labeled it voter suppression.