Scott County Democrats weigh-in on 'first in the nation' status uncertainty

State Democrats also discussed the importance of the status and how voting procedures have improved.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County Democrats gathered at Bettendorf's Middle Park on Aug. 14 for a picnic.

The focus was on gathering support for elections, but the Iowa Caucus was still a concern.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) are expected to make a decision after the midterm elections on which state should be 'first in the nation.'

State Democrats stressed the importance of Iowa keeping the status.

"It focuses attention on the state of Iowa at the presidential level of our issues," Iowa state treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said. "Whether it's agriculture, healthcare, rural living - you name it. We get to express the Iowa point of view in the presidential race."

One of the reasons behind the possible change, the 2020 Iowa Caucus, where voting issues with technology caused delays.

Fitzgerald said those issues have been resolved.

"We've adjusted the way we count the votes, we [also] allow people to absentee vote," he said. "It's gonna be simpler, cleaner, and it will satisfy all those folks that've been criticizing us, I think."

Another Democrat explained that keeping Iowa as the first state also has benefits.

"It's from a candidate perspective, a low-budget place to campaign," Iowa secretary of state candidate Joel Miller said. "We would hope that the DNC would take that into consideration. Because to go into some of these other states, it would cost a lot of money and it would knock out people before they can even begin."

The Iowa Caucus has been the 'first in the nation' since 1972.