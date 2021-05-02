Iowa Democrat claims Republicans are 'ignoring the pandemic'

State Rep. Todd Prichard discussed the coronavirus Thursday, February 4th.

Iowa Democrats are putting forth their own agenda in trying to help people through the pandemic.

State Representative Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, east of Mason City, says the response to the pandemic has not been a priority so far.

"I'm just kind of beside myself," he said Thursday, February 4th. "Democrats are going to continue to call for a COVID response package that deals with getting the vaccine rolled out."

"This is ridiculous. This is insulting, and it's hurting Iowans by just simply ignoring this pandemic," he said.