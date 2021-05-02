Iowa Democrat claims Republicans are 'ignoring the pandemic'

Iowa Democrats are putting forth their own agenda in trying to help people through the pandemic.
State Representative Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, east of Mason City, says the response to the pandemic has not been a priority so far.
"I'm just kind of beside myself," he said Thursday, February 4th. "Democrats are going to continue to call for a COVID response package that deals with getting the vaccine rolled out."
Prichard was also upset about a bill filed by Iowa Republican State Representative Josh Shipley of Fairfield Iowa, in-between Mt Pleasant and Ottumwa, that relates to vitamin and mineral deficiency and a public awareness program for it.
"This is ridiculous. This is insulting, and it's hurting Iowans by just simply ignoring this pandemic," he said.
Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state is partnering with the state's Area Agency on Aging to help seniors sign up the receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The state's working on a centralized vaccine registration and referral system to make scheduling an appointment easier for all those who qualify.
Friday, Friday, February 5th, a spokesman for Governor Kim Reynolds says she too is frustrated with the lack of supply the state's gotten when it comes to the vaccine. State leaders have reallocated unused vaccine from the federal government's pharmacy program, saying more than 30,000 doses have become available to Iowans 65 and older because of it.